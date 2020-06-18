J. Cole Didn't Have To Come For Noname The Way He Did

“She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police / She mad at my niggas, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve / She mad at the celebrities, low-key I be thinkin' she talkin' 'bout me,” J. Cole raps over muted melodies on his new song, “Snow on tha Bluff,” his surprise single that he dropped on Tuesday night.

On the spacey, downcast track, the North Carolina musician is finally entering the Black Lives Matter discourse to address some of the blowback he and other celebrities have received regarding their silence on the movement. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the emotionally charged confessional makes pointed jabs at a woman who he all but confirmed is fellow rapper and activist Noname. The Chicago rapper has been vocal on social media about Black liberation for years, and she recently decried the lack of support from prominent rappers in the wake of the protests following George Floyd’s killing in a since-deleted tweet: “poor black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up. niggas whole discographies be about black plight and they no where to be found.”

Presumably, Cole’s song — which immediately garnered widespread criticism — was in response to that tweet. Vulture staffer Zoe Haylock wrote that Cole refuses to own up to his insecurities and “spends over half of the song dragging an unnamed woman many assumed to be Noname.” Rapper Earl Sweatshirt tweeted the song was “corny” and “tasted bad.” Rapper Kari Faux also chimed in, tweeting that Cole “could’ve read a whole book” instead of releasing the bitter track.

In the song, Cole denounces Noname’s “queen tone” and takes issue with how she addressed his inaction: “Just 'cause you woke and I'm not, that shit ain't no reason to talk like you better than me.” But then he admits to feeling faker than the 2012 movie Snow on tha Bluff, a drama that appeared to be real due to its documentary style. He then raps, “Instead of conveying you holier, come help get us up to speed.”

This plea to help him learn seems innocent on the surface. Noname would be the perfect person to bestow her wealth of information onto J. Cole. She has a book club devoted to reading radical Black authors. She has considered stopping her live performances out of frustration that her message of resistance was getting lost on white crowds. She has never shied away from expressing her views on the intersection between capitalism and racism on Twitter.

But it is not her job to help Cole learn — nor should it be — which is why his ask is a problem. His demand is not only rooted in an unwillingness to learn by himself, but it also comes with the expectation that a Black woman should perform the invisible labor of teaching him. The onus of educating others is consistently thrust upon Black women, who feel a responsibility to teach non-Black people about racism, while also informing Black men about the combined racism and sexism Black women face, also known as misogynoir. We shouldn’t have to spend our time and energy doing this, but it is what the world — and now Cole — asks of us. It is difficult and emotionally draining work that we get no credit for doing.