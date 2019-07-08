A Woman Said She Was Briefly Removed From A Flight Because Her Romper Was Deemed Inappropriate

Tisha Rowe said she was threatened to be kicked off an American Airlines flight because her romper was too revealing.

A woman said she was briefly removed from an American Airlines flight because her outfit was deemed inappropriate, a decision that provoked backlash online after she posted about it on Twitter. Tisha Rowe, a 37-year-old family medicine physician based in Texas, was flying in from Kingston, Jamaica, to Miami on June 30 when she said a fight attendant told her they need to speak off the plane. Rowe tweeted about what happened next.

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies

Rowe told BuzzFeed News she and her 8-year-old son were guided outside the aircraft and she was asked if she had a jacket. Confused, Rowe replied, “No, I don’t.” After questioning Rowe further, the flight attendant made it clear that she could not board the plane because her romper was too revealing.

“I felt powerless,” Rowe said. “There was nothing I could do in that moment other than give up my money and my seat to defend my position that I was completely appropriate.” Using a blanket that was provided by the crew, she covered up her waist and walked back to her seat feeling “humiliated.” “To me, there was never an ounce of empathy, an ounce of apology, any attempt to maintain my dignity throughout the situation,” she said. When she got home, Rowe posted about the incident on social media along with photos of the outfit she was wearing, generating a lot of comments from users who believed Rowe was being "policed" on her curves.

Tisha Rowe / Facebook

@tisharowemd @AmericanAir @AmericanAir How else should one dress in June from Kingston to Miami? Sweats?Jeans? Turtleneck? 3 piece suit? Floor length skirt? Her breasts & butt were covered. You policed her curves. Shame on you.

@tisharowemd @AmericanAir Another physician here demanding you apologize for the way you hypersexualized and policed an African American woman’s body and traumatized her son. #womenarenotyourproperty

@tisharowemd @AmericanAir Discrimination. If you didn't have any curves and the same outfit hung loosely, nobody would have said anything. Get a lawyer.