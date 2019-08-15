Police Are Hunting For A Woman Who Keeps Crashing Weddings And Stealing Gifts

Texas police are calling on the public to help identify a woman they’ve dubbed the "Wedding Crasher,” who is suspected of turning up to weddings uninvited, posing as a guest, and swiping presents off the gift table before fleeing the venue.

Detective Scott Frakes of the Comal County Sheriff's Office near San Antonio told local station KENS 5 that the woman has stolen gifts from four different weddings hosted at two venues, with the earliest incident reported back in December 2018. Authorities believe that there might be more newlywed victims out there in neighboring counties.

But how does the swiper get away with swiping wedding gifts, especially if traditional gifts usually are bulky kitchen appliances? The calculated thief instead targets small envelopes of cash and gift cards.

Frakes said that he believes that the thief has made away with thousands of dollars.

"It seems our suspect has found a lucrative way to make a living and has been clever in a way she executes, in the way she stole," Frakes told KENS 5. (Sheriff’s officials told BuzzFeed News Frakes was unavailable for comment on Thursday.)

Frakes said investigators have obtained video footage of the woman at both wedding venues and stores where the stolen gift cards were used.