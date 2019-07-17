Kathy Griffin Says She Knew Anderson Cooper’s Mom Better Than He Did

Following her very public falling out with Anderson Cooper, comedian Kathy Griffin said Wednesday that she knew the CNN anchor’s late mother, the heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, better than he did.

“I really was in love with Anderson’s mom, the great Gloria Vanderbilt, and she let me call her ‘Glo Vandy,’” Griffin told BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM. “And she gave me so many life lessons.”

“We would chat, and I actually kind of knew her better than Anderson in a way,” she said.

Griffin revealed she hasn’t reached out to Cooper since the death of his mother last month, reasoning that “Anderson is not really wired that way.”



The comment comes after Cooper condemned the comedian and distanced himself from her after she posted a photo of her holding a severed head of President Donald Trump back in 2017 — an act which she initially apologized for, but later defiantly embraced.

Last April, Griffin, who hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve show alongside Cooper for two years before being terminated for the controversial photo, said he “could have taken it down a notch” when it came to criticizing her over the photo.

Cooper didn't immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.