Jacki Weaver Explained Why She Told Angelica Huston To “Go Fuck Herself"

Australian actress Jacki Weaver has explained why she told Anjelica Huston to “go fuck herself” last month, revealing to BuzzFeed News that she “saw red” and was “incensed” by Huston’s veiled criticism of her cheerleading movie.



“Sometimes my filter drops, and my filter dropped that day,” Weaver told Twitter morning show AM to DM.

“I just got a bit cross — ‘cross’ being the operative word,” she added. “I got incensed. I saw red. I lose my temper once a year, and that was it.”

The squabble between the two Hollywood veterans began last month when Huston made a veiled dig during a Vulture interview at Weaver’s most recent film, Poms. Released last month, the comedy centers on a cheerleading squad formed by a group of older women in their retirement home.

“Quite honestly, I’m looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating like, “Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,” you know,” Huston told Vulture. “An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don’t like that kind of thing. If I’m going to be an old lady — and I’m sort of touching old lady these days — at least I want to be a special old lady. I don’t want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback. I hate comebacks.”

When Vanity Fair asked Weaver for her thoughts on Huston’s comments, Weaver told the magazine that she had “just laughed” when she heard them, and unexpectedly added, “And then I said, ‘Well, she can go fuck herself.’ I was kind of disappointed. I had always been an admirer of Anjelica. And I thought, ‘That’s a bit mean and petty.’”

Weaver, who was nominated for Academy Awards for her roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, defended her “laconic” remarks, but admitted to feeling some regret at the controversy they sparked.

“I just said, ‘Oh well, I was disappointed because I’ve always admired Angelica,’” she said, “and I just laughed, and then I thought, Well, she can go fuck herself. Which, well, to be honest, that’s what I thought… and I’m sorry, I wished I never said that.”

“I do admire Anjelica Huston,” Weaver insisted. “I don’t think she’s a shithead. I think she’s a wonderful actress and a really nice woman.”

“I was a bit embarrassed that I said that,” she said. “I shouldn’t have said it.”