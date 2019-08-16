The FCC Issued Fines After "Jimmy Kimmel" And "The Walking Dead" Aired Fake Emergency Alert Tones

The "Omega" episode of The Walking Dead that contained the emergency tone.

The Federal Communications Commission has fined ABC and AMC a whopping six-figure sum over episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Walking Dead that used emergency tones.

The FCC issued a press release on Thursday announcing settlements with ABC and AMC, along with other broadcasters, for airing actual or simulated emergency alert tones, which violates the commission’s rules on proper use of the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

Broadcasting EAS tones during nonemergencies and outside of proper testing is a “serious public safety concern,” according to the FCC.

The combined total the companies have agreed to pay will amount to over $600,000 in civil penalties, with each network promising that it won't happen again.