A Women's Sex Toy Company Is Suing To Let New York Subway Riders See Their Vibrators

Dame's founders claim in their suit that the New York Metro Transit Authority violated their rights to "free speech, due process, and equal protection" by blocking their ads.

Courtesy of Dame

A women’s sex toy company has decided to sue the New York Metro Transit Authority (MTA) after their ads were abruptly rejected from running in subway stations across the city. Dame, a start-up founded by CEO Alexandra Fine and CTO Janet Lieberman in 2014 that they say aims to “close the pleasure gap,” said in a legal complaint that their suit targets the MTA’s sexism and violations of “free speech, due process, and equal protection under the First and Fourteenth Amendments.” In the document, filed on Thursday with the US District Court of the Southern District of New York, the company said it had been in negotiations with the MTA since July 2018 on approving its ads to be posted throughout New York’s subway stations. The advertisements were going to include a range of vibrators and other sex toys in various shades of blue, green, pink, and burgundy, with headlines like “91% of men get where they’re going while 60% of women… don’t” and ''thank you from the bottom of my vulva.”

Courtesy of Dame

But in December 2018, the MTA unexpectedly denied their request, citing new additions to their advertisement policies as seen on their Frequently Asked Questions page. “The MTA Advertising Policy prohibits any advertisement that promotes a ‘sexually oriented business,’” the page reads, noting that “advertisements for sex toys or devices for any gender fall within this category.” This came as an initial shock to the company, which said in its lawsuit that it had spent “approximately $150,000 of its scant resources to incorporate the MTA’s feedback, submit revised advertisements, and order additional inventory, all in reliance on the MTA’s representation that it would accept Dame’s materials.” The company had submitted various rounds of edited advertisements to the MTA, but the final version was ultimately rejected, labeling Dame as a “sexually orientated business, which has long been prohibited by the MTA’s advertising standards,” the transit organization said a memorandum that was forwarded to Dame.

Courtesy of Dame

In response to the lawsuit, Maxwell Young, MTA Chief External Affairs Officer, provided a statement to BuzzFeed News saying that Dame’s claims are “are clearly inaccurate as the MTA’s advertising is in no way gender-based or viewpoint discriminatory.” “In its proprietary capacity as the operator of a transit system used by all New Yorkers, the MTA is constitutionally entitled to draw reasonable content-based distinctions between different types of advertisements and to consider its diverse customers,” Young’s statement continued.

Courtesy of Dame

Fine said in response to the MTA’s statement that its policy shows “confusion” on how to properly speak on the topic of sex. “The MTA’s policy represents a discomfort with sexual pleasure, and I think just a real confusion — that’s honestly what I think,” she told BuzzFeed News during a phone interview “I think that it represents that we do not know how to talk about sex... And I feel like Dame Products could help fight these rules.” The MTA’s choice to reject Dame’s ads was a complete reversal from last year. Back then, it told the New York Times that it was willing to work with another sex products company, Unbound, toward “a resolution that is agreeable to all parties and allows their ads on the system,” after the business accused it of setting a gendered double standard by rejecting their advertisements. However, Unbound’s ads were never run, after the MTA later demanded that the company change the “phallic symbols” in their ads. It is unclear exactly how the MTA defines a “sexually-oriented business,” as it has repeatedly approved of images to advertise for erectile dysfunction medication, condoms, HIV prevention medication, birth control and libido medication for women, menstruation products, the Museum of Sex, a dating service, and breast augmentation. Many of these ads include explicit and implicit references to sex, while showcasing images that can be described as sexual in nature. An advertisement for hims, a company that markets erectile dysfunction medication, uses a cactus to symbolize an erect and flaccid penis. The “phallic symbol” was approved for a campaign that ran across New York City.

Courtesy of Dame

The MTA’s history of scandals regarding what can and cannot be publicized on their subways is lengthy. Back in 2015, Thinx, a business that sells period-proof underwear, had proposed ads to the MTA that were deemed “inappropriate” by Outfront, the agency that handles the subway system’s advertisements. After media outcry, the ads were ultimately given the green light.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters