Celebrity Chefs Announced June 25 As “Bourdain Day” On Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday

A pair of celebrity chefs have gone on social media to cement Anthony Bourdain’s legacy into history by making June 25 “Bourdain Day.”



Bourdain would have turned 63 on Tuesday. In a short Instagram video, his fellow chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés commemorated Bourdain by wishing him a happy birthday.

They are calling on their followers to celebrate his legacy by using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

“We hope that everybody is going to be celebrating in every place around the world, and they’re going to be putting the video up,” said Andrés, raising his beer mug in celebration.

“Yes, with the hashtag #BourdainDay,” Ripert said, before the group toasted their drinks around plates of food.

Following the post, thousands of tributes poured in through social media, utilizing the hashtag to share the impact that Bourdain had on their lives.

One person quoted Bourdain in their post, saying, “Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”