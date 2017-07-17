Saudi Arabia Has Released The Woman Detained For Wearing A Miniskirt In A Viral Video
Some Saudis had been demanding that she should be punished, while others defended her.
Over the weekend, a Saudi woman uploaded a video of herself on Snapchat, which showed her walking around a historic fort in a village north of the capital, Riyadh, while wearing a crop top and a miniskirt.
Less than 24 hours after she posted the video, Saudi Arabia's Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the kingdom's morality police — said that it was working with authorities to investigate her.
On Wednesday, a day after arresting the woman, Saudi authorities released her without charge.
Earlier this week, the arrest warrant issued by Riyadh police, which was shared by Twitter users on Monday, said the woman was "disrespecting and violating the teachings of Islam."
ADVERTISEMENT
Some Saudis have been demanding that the woman be punished.
Some took a dig at "liberals" and human rights groups.
ADVERTISEMENT
But others are calling her "brave," and defending her right to wear what she chooses, by posting images of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump during their trips to the kingdom.
One user, whose post has been shared more than 1,700 times, photoshopped an image of Ivanka Trump on the Saudi woman's body, and wrote: “Okay stop, we have solved the problem."
Another woman pointed out the hypocrisy of those who are calling for the Saudi woman's arrest, saying that she would have been treated differently if she had been a foreigner.
Saudi Arabia requires women to wear long robes, known as abayas, when they are in public. Most Saudi women also cover their hair and their faces with a veil.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the woman for comment about her video.
-
Munzer al-Awad is a journalist based in Istanbul.
Contact Munzer al-Awad at munzer.alawad@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.