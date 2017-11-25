BuzzFeed News

The Internet Freaked Out About Kylie's Dessert Spread But Didn't Notice The Easter Egg She Left Us

IT WAS THERE IN THE KRISPIE TREATS ALL ALONG.

By Morgan Shanahan

Posted on November 25, 2017, at 6:19 p.m. ET

Guys. Yesterday I wrote a post about the absurd dessert spread the Kardashafam had at their Thanksgiving celebration.

Pretty much the whole internet oogled that dessert spread.

As noted in the image above, I joked in the headline about our collective habit of overanalyzing all things Kardashian/Jenner. But you guys, the joke was on me.

Kylie Jenner

I noted that Kourtney and Kim both ONLY posted photos of these treats — hardly the most impressive thing Kylie's chefs cooked up.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Honestly, shame on me. Kardashajenners never do anything coincidental.

But OF COURSE they weren't slouching on their oversharing duties. I wish I could say I caught it myself, but it was BuzzFeed reader Angela McConnell who called out what was right in front of our faces all along.

BY THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS KRIS JENNER, THERE IS A SINGLE. PREGNANT. TURKEY. ON THAT DAMN PLATTER.

Kim Kardashian

THE TURKEY...

Kourtney Kardashian / Angela McConnell

IS...

Kourtney Kardashian / Angela McConnell

PREGNANT.

Kourtney Kardashian / Angela McConnell

👊 Good freaking eye, Angela McConnell. 👊

E!

And of course, well played, Kris. Well played.

Kylie Jenner
