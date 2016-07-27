This Tiny Stray Dog Is Helping Save Endangered African Elephants

Crafter literally went around villages in the area scouting for puppies for the job. "I'm not going to lie, people thought we were crazy," he said.

Village dogs are common everywhere in Africa, and while some are informal guard dogs, they’re rarely seen as pets and usually lead miserable lives as scavengers.

Crafter narrowed hundreds down to 33 potentials, who were put through a series of tests to see if they were temperamentally suited to the job. It eventually came down to Fury and another fuzzball, who they nicknamed Blue Eyes. Fury won out – just barely. "It came down to just a little edge of boldness," Crafter said.

"For a 14-week-old puppy, she's exceptional. We're very proud and very surprised at how much she's learning and wants to learn," Crafter said.

On one particularly impressive day, the tiny trooper was totally unfazed as an elephant rummaged nearby during tracking training.