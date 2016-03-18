These People Are Refusing To Be Scared After A Terror Attack

#Memepaspeur — or “Not Scared One Bit” — is being used as a slogan to propel the country back to its feet.

"To our victims, rest in peace. To our brothers, together we will always be stronger because whatever happens, we are not scared one bit," posted Sacha Light, the artist behind a drawing of cheering boys decked in the national colors, which is being widely shared on social media. "Our beaches will remain places of joy...stronger than ever, we will radiate the love, joie de vivre and pride which makes us unique."