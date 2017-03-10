It Turns Out Things Get Pretty Weird When Your President Goes Missing

Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters

A famine is brewing in the country's northeast. Sky-rocketing food prices have been squeezing families already hit by inflation.

Nigeria depends on oil for most of its government revenues, which means some of its economic woes were out of Buhari's hands due to plunging global oil prices. But disastrous economic policies haven't helped, including some that failed to work when Buhari first tried them as a military ruler more than two decades ago.