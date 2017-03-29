This Country Has Kept Its English Speakers Off The Internet For Two Whole Months

What's known as Cameroon today was once under control of both British and French colonialists. After independence, a series of referendums were held and the country went from being a two-state federation to having a centralized government with 10 semiautonomous administrative regions.

But anglophone Cameroonians say it's far from a case of being separate but equal. Although English and French are both official languages, language remains a barrier in getting often lucrative state jobs, state funding is skewed towards Francophone regions, and official documents and activities that should be bilingual are frequently in French alone.

Over the decades, several civil organizations and caucuses have formed amid calls for the state makeup to be reviewed. Some activists are campaigning for a return to a two-state federation; in recent years though others have gone further, calling for the anglophone regions to splinter and form independent states.