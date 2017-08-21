The BBC Started A Pidgin Language Service And Nigerian Twitter Is Lit Over It
BBC is the first international broadcaster to use a language spoken by millions in West Africa.
On Monday, BBC World Service launched a Pidgin service, unveiling a website and radio bulletins that will run entirely in the lingua franca spoken across West Africa.
So what does that mean? That a slice of West Africa will now be available on every doorstep.
People welcomed the news, taking to Twitter to celebrate — in Pidgin, naturally.
Everything just sounds ~better~ in Pidgin.
And folks agreed that hearing news in Pidgin's colorful vernacular makes depressing news less depressing.
Others said they hoped presenters would also speak Pidgin from other countries, like nearby Sierra Leone's Krio, and variants in Ghana and Liberia.
Even within each country, there are different dialects of Pidgin. So, of course, people came out to lobby for their particular version.
The show's producers say they're expecting lively debate — a lack of standardization keeps Pidgin exciting and constantly evolving.
There were, as always, a few naysayers. Like this person, repeating a not uncommon argument that Pidgin isn't "proper."
But most speakers are proud of their Pidgin heritage.
Some were particularly delighted that longtime BBC presenter John Humphrys would no longer be the voice they turned to for news.
And the love came from all corners of Africa.
Some people felt the news even eclipsed the eclipse.
Congratulobia, BBC Pidgin!
Monica Mark is the West Africa Correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Dakar, Senegal.
