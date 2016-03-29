There's the constant self-aggrandizement. Bullying critical media. The calls to use "far worse" forms of torture against enemies than the U.S. already does.

For some, like Christian Ebere Nwamadu, 28, who runs the "Donald J Trump For President – Nigerian Supporters" Facebook page, it's no bad thing for an aspiring president. "I admire Trump for his non-mincing of words. He's outspoken and throws the truth like a bomb," Nwamadu told BuzzFeed News by phone from Lagos.