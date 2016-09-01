Mark Zuckerberg Came To Nigeria And Nigeria Was So Very Here For It
The Facebook founder made a surprise visit to the West African country and it was lit.
On his first ever trip to sub-Saharan Africa, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a surprise visit to Nigeria this week.
Facebook is actually more popular than the broader internet in Nigeria. That and the country's tech start-ups powering through serious obstacles in recent years made the visit a no-brainer.
His trip was kept a tightly-guarded secret right until Zuckerberg arrived for the whirlwind two-day tour. On his first stop, to Co-creation Hub in Yaba, Nigeria's answer to Silicon Valley, many didn't even know the CEO was coming.
Nigerians were amazed to see the CEO strolling casually strolling around Lagos.
It was hard not to notice how chill he was in a country where big man swagger isn't in short supply.
Just look at him happily jogging along, sans enormous entourage.
His main misstep came when he referred to "Nollywood" like it's an actual place in Nigeria instead of an ~aesthetic~.
And of course he waded into #JollofWars. (Oba Zuckerberg has officially declared Nigeria the winner.)
Sadly he didn't visit the infamously named "Facebook" nursery school in downtown Lagos.
It was too good an opportunity not to bring up Nigerian Parents' views on Facebook.
The tech giant has made no secrets about aggressively expanding into the continent, although not without controversy.
Next stop on his tour is Kenya, where home-grown tech innovation is exploding: two thirds of all retail payments are now made using mobile money in the east African nation. Go Africa!
CORRECTION
The article has been updated to reflect that two-thirds of Kenya's retail payments by volume come from mobile money. A previous version of the article incorrectly said more than half of Kenya’s GDP came from mobile money.
