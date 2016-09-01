BuzzFeed News

Mark Zuckerberg Came To Nigeria And Nigeria Was So Very Here For It

Mark Zuckerberg Came To Nigeria And Nigeria Was So Very Here For It

The Facebook founder made a surprise visit to the West African country and it was lit.

On his first ever trip to sub-Saharan Africa, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a surprise visit to Nigeria this week.

Facebook is actually more popular than the broader internet in Nigeria. That and the country's tech start-ups powering through serious obstacles in recent years made the visit a no-brainer.

And the jaunt to went down a storm. "The energy here is amazing and I’m excited to learn as much as I can," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

His trip was kept a tightly-guarded secret right until Zuckerberg arrived for the whirlwind two-day tour. On his first stop, to Co-creation Hub in Yaba, Nigeria's answer to Silicon Valley, many didn't even know the CEO was coming.

“It was inspirational for people who’ve been working in tech solutions for years,” CcHub co-founder Femi Longe told BuzzFeed News by phone from Lagos, who said the visit would help open doors for the sector.

Nigerians were amazed to see the CEO strolling casually strolling around Lagos.

It was hard not to notice how chill he was in a country where big man swagger isn't in short supply.

Just look at him happily jogging along, sans enormous entourage.

His main misstep came when he referred to "Nollywood" like it's an actual place in Nigeria instead of an ~aesthetic~.

And of course he waded into #JollofWars. (Oba Zuckerberg has officially declared Nigeria the winner.)

Zuckerberg reportedly also tried other local dishes like pounded yam and snail.

Sadly he didn't visit the infamously named "Facebook" nursery school in downtown Lagos.

(It's possible the school was meant to be called "face your book," a saying every Nigerian schoolchild is familiar with.)

It was too good an opportunity not to bring up Nigerian Parents' views on Facebook.

The tech giant has made no secrets about aggressively expanding into the continent, although not without controversy.

But plans to launch a satellite that will provide internet access to remote parts of the continent have been delayed after the launch failed, Zuckerberg wrote Thursday.And a plan to roll out Free Basics - which provides free access to Facebook and a handful of other sites online - has been criticised in some quarters. The scheme was scrapped in India earlier this year after government officials and activists argued it violated the right to free open internet access.

And a plan to roll out Free Basics - which provides free access to Facebook and a handful of other sites online - has been criticised in some quarters. The scheme was scrapped in India earlier this year after government officials and activists argued it violated the right to free open internet access.

Next stop on his tour is Kenya, where home-grown tech innovation is exploding: two thirds of all retail payments are now made using mobile money in the east African nation. Go Africa!

CORRECTION

The article has been updated to reflect that two-thirds of Kenya's retail payments by volume come from mobile money. A previous version of the article incorrectly said more than half of Kenya’s GDP came from mobile money.

