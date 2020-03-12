US Women's Soccer Players Protested Unequal Pay At A Match By Turning Their Jerseys Inside Out

The US Soccer Federation has been under fire after its attorneys argued in court that women players should be paid less because the men’s team “requires a higher level of skill.”

Players for the US women's national soccer team openly protested their employer, US Soccer, at their match Wednesday, turning their jerseys inside out so the logo of the governing federation was not visible — except for the team's four stars, earned for each of its World Cup victories.

The players sported the inside-out jerseys throughout the national anthem before wearing them right side out for their match against Japan.

The USWNT has taken the field with their warm up jerseys inside out, hiding the US Soccer crest. This is in response to the latest legal filings by the US Soccer Federation in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by 28 US players. (@espnW)

It is a major development for a team that has so far avoided public protest in the midst of their equal pay lawsuit. But US Soccer faced heavy criticism yesterday after a BuzzFeed News story highlighted arguments made by the organization's attorneys that women players should not be paid equally because they are less skilled and work less demanding jobs than their male counterparts. Sponsors for US Soccer, including Coca-Cola and Deloitte, blasted the organization's arguments about women athletes as "offensive," with Coke telling BuzzFeed News that it had demanded a meeting over the comments.



