Some College Students Say They Have Nowhere To Go As Irma Bears Down On Florida

With Hurricane Irma roiling toward Florida on Friday, colleges dotting the state were forced to evacuate dorms and campus buildings, leaving students scrambling to find places to stay in the midst of the largest evacuation in state history.



For college students in Irma's path, some just a few days into their freshman year, the hurricane presents a particularly difficult situation. The skyrocketing cost of last-minute plane tickets means students who are studying far from home have no way to get there. But those who come from Florida say they are similarly stranded, with no home to go to as their parents, too, flee the state.

At the University of Central Florida in Orlando, campus is closed: some dorms were evacuated, university facilities were shuttered, and classes and the football game was canceled.



But Danique Mason, a freshman, is staying on campus. Her family is from Broward County, in the direct path of the hurricane, where they're trying to board up their windows and prepare for Irma's arrival.

She'll have to leave her dorm room by Saturday night, she said, and spend the duration of the hurricane in a "ride-out location," her bag packed with food and water that she says will have to last her 72 hours.

"Evacuating is not as easy as it seems because of backed-up highways and sold out plane tickets," Mason said.

During Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 hurricane that pummeled Florida in 1992, some 4,000 students rode out the storm on the campus of the University of Miami, a private college. The campus was hit hard, losing power in 145 mile-per-hour winds and sustaining $14 million in damage.

