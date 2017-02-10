Protesters Blocked Betsy DeVos From Entering A Public School

The controversial education secretary was eventually able to get into the building, after she was confronted by protesters at a DC school on Friday.

Protesters gathered outside the Department of Education as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos prepared to deliver remarks to staff on her first day as secretary in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Two days into her tenure as secretary of education, Betsy DeVos was blocked by protesters from entering a public school in Washington, DC, on Friday morning. After a man threw himself in front of a staircase leading into the school, DeVos was forced return to her car, a small number of protesters chasing after her. One held a "Black Lives Matter" sign and chanted repeatedly, "Shame!"

A video posted by local TV station WJLA showed the incident, in which DeVos looked shaken. One protester cried, "She does not represent anything we stand for!"

DC police said that they arrested one man at the protest for allegedly assaulting an officer. Police are investigating allegations that DeVos was assaulted, as well, a police department spokesperson added.

It appeared that DeVos was eventually able to enter the school, Jefferson Academy in Washington, DC, through another door, according to a post on Twitter that showed her inside the school with Antwan Wilson, DC public schools chancellor. In the front of the school, a larger group of protesters also chanted and surrounded government vehicles, according to videos posted on Twitter.

During her confirmation process, DeVos faced intense criticism — that she knew little about the public school system she had been appointed to oversee, having spent her career focused solely on charter and private schools.

