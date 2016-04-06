Parents Will Sue America's Largest School District Over School Violence

A New York City mother knew something was seriously wrong when the school called to say her eight-year old son had stabbed himself in the ear with a pencil. He had been bullied relentlessly for months, she said, and when she came to pick him up that day, he told her he had only wanted to make the insults stop. His leg was marked with visible bruises from a bully's foot.



New York City public schools are bound by law to protect children from bullying by investigating and remediating acts of violence. But the mother said that never happened for her special-needs son. He lost sleep because of stress and anxiety for a half a year until he was finally moved to another class, away from the bully who had repeatedly hit, harassed, and chased him.



The boy and his mother are part of a new class-action lawsuit against the New York City Department of Education, alleging a systemic and unaddressed problem with violence in New York City public schools. Repeatedly, the parents allege, the country's largest school district has failed to follow its own policies in dealing with an "epidemic" of violence against children. In a violation of state law and its own policies, it has failed to report and investigate incidents, failed to punish teachers who abuse students, and, at times, retaliated against students were themselves bullied.



The suit will be filed late Wednesday night in the Eastern District Court of New York, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said. It is the first time a class-action lawsuit has been filed over school violence in New York.

The suit alleges that New York City students are being deprived of their right to a public education because of the city's "ineffective and inadequate" response to school violence. Those students are disproportionately black and Latino — meaning, the suit says, the city is violating students' Fourteenth Amendment rights to equal protection.

"I want the DOE to be held accountable for how they handle violence," the bullied boy's mother said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. "They should have had to report and investigate what happened to my son."

Backing the lawsuit is one of the most powerful forces in New York politics: Families for Excellent Schools, an advocacy group that spent $10 million on state lobbying in 2014, more than any other lobby group. Until recently, FES's efforts have been focused on promoting charter schools, in part by skewering the academic failures of the city's public schools through biting ad campaigns.

"We think the Department of Education is not following the law, and in doing so, they're jeopardizing the academic and physical livelihoods of kids across the city," said Jeremiah Kittredge, the organization's executive director, in an interview with BuzzFeed News. "Students aren't being protected, and the DOE isn't following their obligations under the law to remedy it."

The Department of Education declined to comment directly on the suit. In a press conference earlier today about a spate of incidents in which guns were brought into city schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We are doing a lot to keep schools safe and our school safety agents are doing a fantastic job. Major crimes in our schools are down 14.29%, and other crimes are down 6.77%... School safety is showing us they can consistently drive down crime in schools.”

FES believes the issue of school violence is one of racial justice, Kittredge said, arguing that black and Hispanic students are far more likely to be in New York schools plagued by violence. "The DOE's actions have a disparate, and very significant, impact on black and Hispanic children. They're six times as likely to experience a violent incident" as their white counterparts, Kittredge said.



Kittredge and FES have long framed the expansion of charter schools, too, as a racial justice issue, saying that black and Latino students are routinely "forced" into "failing schools" in New York. A controversial advertisement made by the group last September, called a "Tale of Two Boys," showed a black and a white child walking to school, saying that because he lived in a wealthy neighborhood the white child would go on to college, while the poor black child would likely not. "We are one New York, divided by two public school systems," the announcer said.

Backed in part by hedge fund billionaires Dan Loeb and Julian Robertson, Familes for Excellent Schools has tangled frequently in the past with both the Department of Education and with teachers' unions, the other only group in New York that nears its level of spending on lobbying.

