Got Student Debt? Soon Your Employer Might Help With That

Fidelity Investments, one of the country's largest financial services companies, is rolling out a product that will allow employers to pay off a worker's student loans. But experts say it won't do much to alleviate the student debt crisis.

A giant financial services company is betting that young people care as much — if not more — about their employers paying off their student loans as they do about paying for retirement.

Fidelity Investments introduced a program Thursday that will let employers make regular payments to their employees’ student loan accounts, much the way companies already pay into their workers’ 401(k)s or health care savings accounts.

“We’ve seen big demand for a benefit like this, from both large companies and small,” said Kenneth Ericson, a Fidelity vice president. “It’s a significant tool that can be used to recruit new employees and retain existing ones.”

Some smaller financial services companies already facilitate this type of benefit program, such as First Republic Bank and startups like Student Loan Genius and SoFi.



But the entry into the market of Fidelity Investments — one of the country's biggest mutual fund, money management and financial planning companies — is a sign that student debt relief may soon become a mainstream benefit that employers will have to offer to remain competitive.

The shift towards companies paying off some of their employees' student loans, however, is raising the eyebrows of some education experts, who say it does little to address the country's real problem with student debt — and may even exacerbate borrowing or tuition costs.

The idea that employers paying off loans is a way to alleviate the student debt crisis is a "backwards way of thinking about things," said Kevin Carey, the director of higher education policy at the left-leaning New America Foundation.

"It's one step further away from the much more sensible idea of actually lowering the cost of higher education. Instead it just makes debt a little easier for a few people."

The real drivers of the student debt crisis are people who weren't able to graduate from college, Carey said, or who have low-wage jobs. Those employers aren't likely to offer benefits like paying off student loans; many don't even offer retirement savings. "The kind of employers that are going to want to do this are going to be recruiting well-off college grads," Carey said.

Jason Delisle, a fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, wrote on Twitter that he could see such programs driving up borrowing by students. The programs, he said, are incentives to take out student loans, "even if you don't need it. You're turning down free employer benefits."

Fidelity’s new student debt contribution plan -- which it already offers to its own workers and will be marketing to other big employers -- lets companies make payments that go directly to employees’ loan balances, with Fidelity serving as the administrator and payment facilitator.

