The Bernie-Trump Campaign Finance Legacy: Rejecting Corporate PAC Money

They’ve expressed skepticism about Medicare for All and free college, cut back on talk of DACA and DREAMers, and tiptoed around social issues like transgender rights. But when it comes to campaign finance — and the move to reject corporate PAC money — many leading Democrats in red and purple districts are in step with national figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In 2016, for example, just three candidates on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” list, challengers the party is backing to contest seats in Republican-held districts, said they wouldn’t take money from corporate PACs.

This election cycle, that’s jumped to more than 50%, according to End Citizens United, a group that wants to change current campaign finance rules.

For most Democrats in House races, rejecting corporate PAC money isn’t much like what Sanders did in 2016, when he essentially eschewed the entire traditional fundraising apparatus in favor of small donors. For one thing, these Democrats were unlikely to receive much corporate money to begin with, especially when running against incumbents — and most still take donations from other kinds of PACs, and are helped by super PACs.

But it’s a sign of the resonance of that Sanders message, and one that’s increasingly taken off among leading candidates in swing districts in 2018 — those who are looking to court independents, as well as the energized Democratic base.

By the time California Sen. Kamala Harris said in April, after some equivocating, that she would no longer take corporate PAC money, dozens of Democrats vying for House seats in red districts in states like Wisconsin, Kansas, and Minnesota had already taken the pledge. Conor Lamb touted his rejection of corporate PAC dollars after his narrow victory in Pennsylvania in March.

“It became imperative for me — if you want to do things differently, one of those things is saying ‘I’m not taking corporate PAC dollars,’” said Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democrat running in a Michigan district won by both Donald Trump and Mitt Romney.

“People on the ground in my district feel like the system in Washington is fundamentally broken, at many levels, and one of the things that always comes up is they believe congressmen and women are bought and sold by corporations that give them big chunks of money,” Slotkin said.

Few people vote based solely on whether candidates take a specific type of PAC money. But Democrats say they hoping to appeal to a broader sense among voters — one that was stirred up in many of their districts by Trump — that Washington is bought and sold, corrupted by the wealthy.

“There’s a thread that connects Trump and Bernie Sanders, both of whom used a different articulation of the same message — that the system is rigged against you, and I won’t be beholden to anyone but myself,” said Dean Phillips, a Democrat running to claim a vulnerable seat in Minnesota who has said he will reject all PAC money. “Both of those men tapped into something that I’m now trying to carry on even further.”