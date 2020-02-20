Michael Bloomberg Refused To Release Former Employees From Sexual Harassment NDAs During The Debate

Democrats grilled Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage Wednesday over his refusal to release employees of his company, including women who accused him of sexual harassment, from nondisclosure agreements.

“None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg said.

When Elizabeth Warren asked Bloomberg point-blank if he would allow women to break the agreements, he refused.

“If they wish now to speak out and tell their side of the story about what it is they alleged, that’s now okay with you?” Warren asked. “You’re releasing them on television tonight?”

“Senator — no,” Bloomberg said.

Later, he added, “They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.”