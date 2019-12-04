Cory Booker Has "Anger" Over Kamala Harris Ending Her Campaign While Billionaires Stay In The Race

Sen. Cory Booker’s first reaction to Kamala Harris dropping out of the presidential race this week was “anger,” he said Wednesday morning.

“I’ve seen the bile, the anger, from my family members, to people in the Congressional Black Caucus, to leaders of color across this country who just don’t understand how we’ve gotten to a point now where there’s more billionaires in the 2020 race than there are black people,” he said on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM.

Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, facing both fundraising trouble and disarray within her own campaign. "My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris said in announcing her exit. Her departure leaves Booker and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick as the only black candidates in the 15-person race. There are two billionaires currently in the primary: Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg.

Her exit from the race has frustrated other minority candidates in the presidential race, as well as some black and Latino activists. Julián Castro on Tuesday night told BuzzFeed News he believes the media held Harris to “a different standard.”