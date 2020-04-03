Losing Soccer During The Coronavirus Outbreak Is Devastating For Kids Who Found Refuge In Sports

Scott Olson / Getty Images Athletes exercise on the soccer pitch in Lincoln Park near the Lake Michigan shoreline on March 27 in Chicago.

For almost as long as she’s been in the United States, Miracle has had soccer.

The field in Clarkston, Georgia, where she used to play isn’t much. There are big patches of hard, dry dirt and thin, brown grass, a wooden picket fence with slats that have been knocked out by errant soccer balls. Clarkston is a city defined by its refugee population, Miracle among them. For her and hundreds of other children who play in Clarkston, the field was a sanctuary, a place where everything else used to fall away. Miracle, 16, started playing in fifth grade, not long after her family arrived as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Now she dreams of playing in college, like her older brother. Soccer was a “stress reliever,” she said. A way to make friends. But like everything else, Miracle’s league was shut down last month, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. She spends her days inside her house; sometimes she can kick a ball against the garage, but her dad works nights and sleeps during the day. Miracle and her siblings have to be quiet. Without soccer, Miracle said, “I just feel like I’m not me.” “Being in the house all the time, this is not what I’m used to. I feel like a different person.” Across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has meant losing big things: lives, jobs, health. But it has also stolen a generation of children away from their schools, clubs, activities, friends, and all the normal things that are a part of growing up. For children who play and rely on sports, the coronavirus shutdown has meant another, sometimes wrenching, loss: of a stabilizing force, a coping mechanism, a social outlet. Even, in some circumstances, what might be a chance to go to college.

College recruiting, which reaches its apex in the spring, has been upended entirely by the coronavirus, with all in-person visits canceled. Young players across the country have lost their most important chances to prove themselves to college coaches: end-of-season high school basketball tournaments, track meets, entire seasons of baseball and softball. For many young soccer players, the timing is likely to feel cruel, coming just before some of the year’s biggest, most important tournaments in club soccer, chances for players to be seen by the college coaches who swarm the showcases. It’s not the most elite young soccer players who are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus shutdown, said Travis Clark, a college soccer recruiting expert for the website TopDrawerSoccer. Most of them committed long ago to top Division 1 programs, sometimes as early as middle school. But there is a much smaller window, sometimes just a few months, for players to be noticed by smaller, lower-division schools, many of which still offer athletic scholarships. “The impact is going to be focused on lower-division programs like Division 2 and 3 and junior colleges, which are later in the process,” Clark said. Right now, though, the anxiety of questions about college sports is outweighed for many young people by a simpler, more visceral reality: losing the ability to do the thing they loved most. Gloria Chicas can see the sadness etched in her sons’ faces. Gloria isn’t able to work her housekeeping job because of the outbreak, and her husband, Luis, isn’t working right now either. But losing soccer has broken her boys’ hearts. Both Axel, 15, and Chris, 12, are elite players. A nonprofit called Open Goal Project, dedicated to counteracting the “pay-to-play” system that has left American soccer open mostly to wealthy children, pays for their membership in a top-tier local club.

In the mornings, Axel leaves the family’s apartment in Washington, DC, to exercise outside, trying to hold onto some of the strides he had been hoping to make in his soccer season. Chris has to stay behind. He has asthma, and Gloria is afraid for him, so she keeps him inside. “It’s very bad, very bad,” Chris said. “I feel like I’m in jail, like I can never get out.” More than anything, Chris says, he misses scoring. But he misses his friends too. Axel, a first-year, dreams of playing soccer in college — he needs to get a scholarship, he thinks, to be able to go. Axel feels like he’s falling behind. This was the season he was supposed to play in the State Cup, to catch the eyes of college recruiters. Other young soccer players have backyards and fields, even private coaches, to help them stay in shape. The Chicas boys have neither. At first, after the shutdown, Axel used to take his ball with him in the mornings, go to the city-owned field by their house and try to play alone. Now those fields are shut down too. So he and Chris play inside, on a square of wooden floor just outside the kitchen. Behind them is a shelf that displays family photos, but also trophies and thick clusters of soccer medals, a blown-up photo of a soccer game. They do 2-foot-long passes in their stockinged feet, switching between left and right. They tap the soles of their feet on the top of the ball. Juggling the ball is mostly impossible in the small space, so Chris has been juggling a roll of toilet paper, a trend that’s spread among pro players in recent weeks on social media.

