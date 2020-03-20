The Coronavirus Outbreak Is A Disaster For Women’s Sports

Women professional athletes were starting to make huge gains. But the COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating to their leagues.

Katharine Lotze / Getty Images Becky Sauerbrunn of United States takes the ball down field against Republic of Ireland at the Rose Bowl on August 3, 2019 in Pasadena, California

Women's sports never had a year like 2019: stadiums full of fans chanting "equal pay" in women's soccer; a groundbreaking union contract for the WNBA; Serena Williams back in the U.S. Open final after giving birth; and powerful women athletes speaking out on issues like sexual abuse, pregnancy discrimination, and other forms of abuse. But there has also never been a year like 2020. And women's sports — and elite female athletes — are likely to be hit harder than men's sports and players as the coronavirus outbreak grinds virtually every sport in the country to a halt. Newer leagues, dramatically lower salaries, limited opportunities, and uneven sponsorship deals compared to men all mean that top women athletes are going to be shaken by the sports shutdown. In major men's leagues, the concerns around the shutdown have largely been for support staff and stadium workers. But with paychecks that are often a thin slice of men's, and far fewer sponsorships, some women's professional athletes are worried about their own financial futures — and for some, even the future of their sport. "There's so much uncertainty and anxiety for our players — this is their livelihood, and it's something where we don't have the savings that a lot of men's players have," said Brooke Elby, a former professional women's soccer player and the the executive director of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Players Association. "For a lot of people, the misconception is that, 'Well, the athletes are well taken care of,'" Elby said. "While housing is provided, which has been great, there's still a lot of questions. The first on the mind of many women's professional players is, 'Okay, financially, am I secure?'" After Ladies Professional Golf Association commissioner Mike Whan cancelled the first major championship and two other events, he begged sponsors on Twitter not to "penalize" athletes for playing reduced schedules in the face of coronavirus. "The basis of professional golf is fairly simple: if you don't play, you don't get paid," one LGPA player, Morgan Pressel, wrote in an essay last week, saying she worried especially about young golfers whose tour had been suspended. After the high of 2019, the 2020 Olympics — which look unlikely to occur at this juncture, despite the International Olympic Committee's claims — were poised to be a launching point for athletes of both genders. But they were set to be an especially powerful, and unique, platform for women.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sue Bird during a United States practice session at Chase Arena on January 26, in West Hartford, Connecticut.

NBC had said it planned to devote at least 50% of its air time to American women’s athletes — something that is virtually unheard of in any other type of sports broadcasting, where women are usually allocated a tiny fraction of men’s air time on networks like ESPN. Simone Biles, the only elite gymnast who came forward as a victim of Larry Nassar that is still competing, would have had a historic platform in the summer Olympics. She plans to launch a 35-city tour after the Tokyo games “intended to inspire the next generation of female athletes” — one that could still go forward, but potentially without the spotlight of the Olympics. But the stakes in the Olympics are especially high for softball, and for the National Pro FastPitch (NPF) League. Softball was set to debut at the Olympic games in 2020 for the first time since 2008 — with no guarantee it will return again in 2024. “That would be a huge loss for softball players, said Cheri Kempf, the NPF’s commissioner. “If it was happening again in four years, maybe that’s palatable, but this is the Olympics of a generation for softball,” Kempf said. “A lot of people have written their story to sign off in Tokyo, to leave their cleats at home plate. There’d be such an overwhelming sense of loss.” On the men’s side, baseball is in a similar situation when it comes to the Olympics, but not when it comes to the sport as a whole. Kempf sees enormous potential in softball — as an NCAA sport, she said, it is “wildly popular,” with the third highest-rated NCAA championship. “But all of that came on the coattails of softball becoming an Olympic sport in 1996,” Kempf said. “The Olympics was the leader in what we’d become.” With smaller, newer fan bases, fewer wealthy owners, and less corporate investment, women’s professional leagues and teams are likely to take financial hits that men’s leagues at the top of their sports simply won’t. Most were already fighting for a foothold when it came to fans and sponsorships. “Any league that’s just starting or maybe financially shaky, this is going to have a bigger impact on those leagues,” said Patrick Rishe, the director of the Sports Business program at Washington University in St. Louis. That includes leagues like the XFL, the new men’s football venture that started earlier this year, Rishe noted, and smaller minor leagues. But it also describes the leagues of many of the country’s top professional female athletes in sports from soccer to golf to softball, where some of the world’s best players are anxious about paychecks and future games.

Leonardo Fernandez / Getty Images Delaney Spaulding of the United States makes a play against Canada during the Softball Women Grand Final on August 10, 2019 in Lima, Peru.