College Will Be Tuition-Free In New York Under New Plan

If your family earns less than $100,000 a year, tuition at New York colleges will be free this Fall under the proposed Excelsior Scholarship system.

College tuition is free in New York for students whose families make less than $100,000 beginning this Fall under a groundbreaking plan passed Tuesday that could set a precedent for other liberal states.

The Excelsior Scholarship would essentially fill the gap between current state subsidies and the cost of tuition at New York public colleges. Families who make under $100,000 will be eligible for the scholarship to cover tuition. The threshold for family income will be increased to $110,000 in 2018, reaching $125,000 in 2019.

“Today, college is what high school was—it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "There is no child who will go to sleep tonight and say, I have great dreams, but I don’t believe I’ll be able to get a college education because parents can’t afford it. With this program, every child will have the opportunity that education provides.”



The plan echoes what was proposed by Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the Democratic primary campaign, and its ultimate $125,000 income limit is the same as the one suggested by Clinton. Its backers hope it will become a model for others around the country.

Hillary Clinton praised the program in a tweet on Saturday calling it "something important done" and a "great step for progressives."