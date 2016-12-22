Blac Chyna Is Promoting A Shady Student Loan Ripoff On Instagram

"Get rid of your student loans now! Before it's too late and Obama is out of office," the Chymoji creator told her 10.6 million followers.

Blac Chyna is using her vast social media presence to promote a deceptive and wildly expensive student loan forgiveness scheme, telling her 10.6 million Instagram followers they can call a phone number to "get rid" of their student loans "before it's too late and Obama is out of office."

It'll take 5 minutes, she says. "Hurry!!! IT WORKS!"

It doesn't. The Student Relief Center, the company in Chyna's post, is one of hundreds of fly-by-night student loan operators that use social media to target borrowers. Via Facebook and Instagram, most promise to help students have their loans wiped away.

In reality, they charge hefty fees to do what anyone can do for free: sign up for the Education Department's income-based repayment options, which fix student loan payments at a percentage of monthly earnings.

By charging hundreds or thousands of dollars for doing this, the student loan relief schemes extract money from people already struggling with debt. But they can be lucrative for the people promoting them — based on typical rates, Chyna could have been paid as much as $35,000 for her post promoting the scheme, according to Mike Heller, the president and CEO of Talent Resource, a celebrity lifestyle marketing company.

As Americans grapple with more than a trillion dollars of student debt, schemes targeting borrowers looking for a way out have become widespread. "Have you seen ads offering help with your federal student loans that seem too good to be true? They probably are," reads a warning from the Secretary of Education about student debt relief scams.