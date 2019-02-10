Amy Klobuchar Announces She's Running For President

MINNEAPOLIS — Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator with a reputation for bipartisanship, announced on Sunday that she is running for president on a snowy, cold day in Minnesota.

Klobuchar has cast herself as a moderate voice of the Midwest, a once-reliably Democratic region where the party struggled in 2016 — losing Michigan and Wisconsin to Trump, and eking out only a narrow 1.5-point victory in Minnesota. In the midterms, Klobuchar won re-election in Minnesota by almost 25 points.

Klobuchar’s message of unity could cut a contrast in a Democratic primary field that is likely to be filled with candidates promising to fight President Donald Trump.

"For too long leaders in Washington have sat on the sidelines while others try to figure out what to do about our changing economy and its impact on our lives, what to do about the disruptive nature of new technologies, income inequality, the political and geographic divides, the changing climate, the tumult in our world," she said. "For a moment, let’s stop seeing those obstacles as obstacles on our path. Let’s see those obstacles as our path."

In her speech on Sunday, before a cheering crowd, Klobuchar emphasized the story of her parents and the community in Minnesota that came together after the tragic bridge collapse in 2007.

As president, Klobuchar said, "I will look you in the eye. I will tell you what I think. I will focus on getting things done. That’s what I’ve done my whole life."

In recent weeks, Klobuchar's broad popularity and reputation for "Minnesota Nice" is complicated somewhat by her reputation as a manager. HuffPost and BuzzFeed News have reported on Klobuchar's history as a difficult boss, who some former staffers said in interviews is prone to anger — other former staffers, however, defended Klobuchar's style as effective. In emails viewed by BuzzFeed News, Klobuchar berated staffers over minor mistakes, misunderstandings, and misplaced commas. HuffPost reported that at least three people had withdrawn their names for running Klobuchar's presidential bid.



In the Senate, she has distanced herself from some positions embraced by prominent progressive Democrats, declining to endorse a single-payer Medicare for All bill that some have called a litmus test for progressive Democrats and defending Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, from calls to entirely abolish the agency. She has focused instead on issues like regulating the tech industry and lowering prescription drug costs.



In Minnesota, Klobuchar has long held a reputation for forming strong relationships with the state’s rural voters — many of whom broke from the Democratic party to vote for Trump in the 2016 election.

Her national profile grew during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when her even-handed questioning of Kavanaugh prompted a retort for which Kavanaugh later apologized. After she’d spoken of her experiences with an alcoholic father, Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh if he had ever blacked out from drinking. Kavanaugh challenged, “I don’t know, have you?”