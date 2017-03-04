A Surprising Number Of People Say They Have An Opinion About Betsy DeVos In This New Poll

Thirty-one percent of all voters — and 46% of Democrats — say they have an unfavorable opinion of the education secretary, who was not a national figure until very recently.

Republicans argued that once confirmed, DeVos's unpopularity would recede and the early controversies would not impede her ability to do her job. DeVos became a central cause of Democratic opposition during the confirmation process, and has weathered several high-profile controversies in the first few weeks of her tenure.



Thirty-one percent of all voters have an unfavorable opinion of DeVos, according to new polling by the firm PredictWise provided to BuzzFeed News. Just 16% of voters feel favorably towards the education secretary, the poll found.

That's compared to 23% who say they disapprove of Jeff Sessions, Trump's attorney general, and 28% who said they felt unfavorably towards Vice President Mike Pence. (Participants responded before this week's coverage of Sessions.)

What seems particularly notable about the numbers is the name recognition for DeVos, who was not a national figure until this calendar year.

The PredictWise and Pollfish survey received responses from 1,200 people on Feb. 27 through online and in-app polling methods. Economist David Rothschild, from` PredictWise, said he does not report margins of error because he does “not believe it can be accurately estimated.”

BuzzFeed News worked with PredictWise on designing the exclusive poll as part of a regular partnership.

During DeVos's rocky confirmation process, she became something of an internet meme, with clips of several stumbles in her Senate hearing shown on late-night television shows and parodied on Saturday Night Live. DeVos's opponents, spurred on by teachers' unions, flooded Capitol Hill switchboards with calls — prompting two Republicans to vote against her and forcing the vice president to cast a tie-breaking vote on her nomination.