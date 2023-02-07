Sony started dancing litefeet in 2012, before it broke through to the mainstream. He was 13 years old, and litefeet drew him in, he said, because of the authenticity of the moves, and the energy of the culture around it. He honed his skills at dance battles, where dancers competed for prize money; by 15, he was skipping school to dance on the trains. While he has performed onstage and in music videos, he still pays his bill by dancing on the subway. On his best weeks, he can earn as much as $1,000.

When I met Sony and Malik on a Union Square subway platform, they had already been at it for five hours. Though they must have been exhausted, they were charming and generous with their time. At first, they did it for the love, Malik told me. Now it was a job. Six hours a day at least, five days a week. Afterward, Sony trains a few hours more at the Brooklyn Zoo , a graffiti-bedecked gym whose spring floors and Olympic-size trampoline have made it beloved by acrobats. Theirs was the sort of discipline expected of ballet dancers or professional athletes, and as I followed them from car to car, I marveled at their stamina. Their bodies were used to it, they said. Sometimes they got injured; Sony had tweaked his ankle a few weeks before. And the new designs of the trains made it harder. Some dancers dropped out after a bifurcated pole was introduced, which stopped easy spins and forced them to rely on pure muscle.

The hardest part of the job was dealing with ignorant people, Sony said. Some passengers tried to interrupt his show or smack his hat out of his hands when he was doing tricks. “You have to keep your composure. You can’t let them drag you down.”