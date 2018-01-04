Snooki Has Changed A Hell Of A Lot In The Past 8 Years And Here Are The Pics To Prove It, People!
A whole effing lot.
Then: She drank cigarettes.
Now: She drinks wine.
Then: She sat in a confessional room telling her theory about why the ocean is salty.
Now: She sits in front of two big-ass bottles of Purell and does crafts.
Then: "Crey, crey crey. Ee. Eeee. Eeee. Rah. Rahrahrah. Hee!"
Now: "Netflix, Playdates, Wine, and Cuddles."
Then: This was her list of her ideal "manguido."
Now: This is her list of her ideal day.
Then: She didn't know how to pronounce "tofu."
Now: She's selling children's books.
Then: She's just like a pilgrim from the 1920s washing dishes.
Now: She's a modern day Dominique Moceanu doing headstands in her living room.
Then: She was throwing up sangwiches.
Now: SHE'S THROWING HER FEET IN THE AIR BECAUSE SHE'S STANDING ON ONE HAND.
Then: This is a letter she wrote to Sam lol.
Now: This is a bag she designed lol.
Then: A smurf.
Now: A bee.
Then: She stole plants and had sex with old men.
Now: She has photo shoots with her children on stoops.
Then: A typical night out.
Now: A typical night out.
lololol
Then: She fed lobsters worms.
Now: She's feeding children actual food.
Then: She's really into saving these lobsters.
Now: She's really into her graphic tees with momlike phrases.
Then: Had to poop.
Now: Honestly still probably has to poop.
Tootles!
-
