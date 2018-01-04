BuzzFeed News

Snooki Has Changed A Hell Of A Lot In The Past 8 Years And Here Are The Pics To Prove It, People!

A whole effing lot.

By Matt Stopera

Posted on January 4, 2018, at 6:16 p.m. ET

Then: She drank cigarettes.

MTV

Now: She drinks wine.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: She sat in a confessional room telling her theory about why the ocean is salty.

MTV

Now: She sits in front of two big-ass bottles of Purell and does crafts.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
Then: "Crey, crey crey. Ee. Eeee. Eeee. Rah. Rahrahrah. Hee!"

MTV

Now: "Netflix, Playdates, Wine, and Cuddles."

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: This was her list of her ideal "manguido."

MTV

Now: This is her list of her ideal day.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
Then: She didn't know how to pronounce "tofu."

MTV

Now: She's selling children's books.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: She's just like a pilgrim from the 1920s washing dishes.

MTV

Now: She's a modern day Dominique Moceanu doing headstands in her living room.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
Then: She was throwing up sangwiches.

MTV

Now: SHE'S THROWING HER FEET IN THE AIR BECAUSE SHE'S STANDING ON ONE HAND.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: This is a letter she wrote to Sam lol.

MTV

Now: This is a bag she designed lol.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
Then: A smurf.

MTV

Now: A bee.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: She stole plants and had sex with old men.

MTV

Now: She has photo shoots with her children on stoops.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en
Then: A typical night out.

MTV

Now: A typical night out.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: She fed lobsters worms.

MTV
Now: She's feeding children actual food.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: She's really into saving these lobsters.

MTV

Now: She's really into her graphic tees with momlike phrases.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Then: Had to poop.

MTV

Now: Honestly still probably has to poop.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/snooki/?hl=en

Tootles!

