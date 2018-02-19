Their Parents Fought With ISIS. Now France Is Trying To Figure Out What To Do With Them.

Forty-four are in a government program that houses and educates them and is evaluating them for extremist beliefs or trauma. But government officials say the program is inadequate.

PARIS — The French government is struggling with what to do about potentially hundreds of children whose parents were members ISIS who died on the battlefield or are facing criminal charges related to their ISIS activities.

Currently, the government is overseeing the evaluation, housing, and education of 44 children who’ve returned to France over the past 18 months through a program based in the Paris suburb of St. Denis, French police and officials have confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

That program will soon be expanded, an official from the counterterrorism section of the French prime minister’s office told BuzzFeed News, with an announcement expected as soon as Feb. 23. “The current methods need to be improved,” the official said, declining further comment until a formal announcement is made.

What to do about the thousands of Europeans who joined ISIS and now may be seeking to return home is a fraught subject throughout Europe, nowhere more so than in France, where ISIS members are believed responsible for scores of deaths in high-profile terrorist attacks.

French officials have been blunt that they hope many of their citizens who joined ISIS were killed on the battlefield or, if captured, will be tried for their crimes in Iraq or Syria. In several cases, France has moved to strip ISIS members of their citizenship.

The children of those ISIS fighters, however, provide a more complex issue, since their loyalties to ISIS and links to their parents’ criminal behavior are far from certain. Many of the children currently being overseen by the French government are orphans, and potentially thousands of children born to ISIS fighters since 2012 are eligible for French citizenship.

Identifying those children doesn’t end the assessments, according to a government social worker at the St. Denis facility who is not allowed to speak on the record to the media.

"[We first] make sure that underage children have not committed any crimes,” the social worker said, noting that a number of European children did engage in violent activities, most notably documented in multiple videos released by the group that show young ISIS members murdering captives.