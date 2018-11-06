French Police Are Afraid Of A Growing Right-Wing Threat Following Arrests Over An Assassination Plot

French police seized six members of what it called a far-right extremist cell on Tuesday and charged them with plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron in what appeared to be the latest sign of potential violence in the lead-up to next year’s hotly contested European parliament elections.

An undercover French police officer told BuzzFeed News that the arrests were part of a growing trend of right-wing threats that are coming to the attention of France’s internal police agency, the General Directorate for Internal Security, or DGSI.

“When people talk about the so-called S List that we monitor and see the number 14,000, they assume it’s all Islamic radicals, but there are also right-wing extremists, potentially violent environmental groups, even radical animal rights groups,” said the officer, who asked not to be identified because he wasn’t authorized to talk to a reporter. “Today shows us that while the list is diverse … more time needs to be devoted to looking at elements of the hard right.”

A DGSI spokesperson told reporters that the six people were arrested in three regions: Isère, which is southeast of Lyon in north-central France; Moselle, near the border with Germany and Luxembourg; and Ille-et-Vilaine, in the northwest near the city of Rennes. The broad geographical layout of the arrests seemed to imply the plot was in its early stages. Prosecutors called the plot “vague and ill-defined at this stage.”

“The case will be about their communications and intent,” said the French police officer. “In a situation like this, you want to catch them together, loading the guns or building the bomb for the court case, but you also always want to stop it before it gets to that stage, for public safety,” the officer said.