Europe’s Spies And Cops On Trump: “Bomb The Shit Out Of ISIS Isn’t Exactly A Policy”

After Trump's win, officials across Europe are now scrambling to figure out what it means for the fight against ISIS.

America’s European law enforcement and intelligence allies in the global fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda and other transnational threats ranging from human smuggling to narcotics woke up to the most hated of all situations for intelligence professionals: Uncertainty over the policies and commitment to alliances by the most powerful country on the planet.

None of the current and former intelligence and security officials reached by BuzzFeed News Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory would speak to the situation on the record because of legal or political considerations, but half a dozen professionals ranging across four key European allies expressed grave concern about the lack of information about the composition or ideology of the incoming administration. This uncertainty over virtually every aspect of US security policies, commitment to previous alliances and pacts and possible new actions on a host of issues from the Iranian nuclear deal to positions on Russia’s aggressive expansion of influence throughout Europe would have far reaching consequences for much of the world.

“Bomb the shit out of ISIS isn’t exactly a policy,” said an official at the French Ministry of Defense who works closely with that country’s external intelligence agency, DGSE. “Besides the fact that the coalition has been bombing every known ISIS target for almost two years to great success, we’re rather uncertain about how US policy might change as part of this long-term international coalition that has been working closely together for more than 60 years on security and international Islamist threats for over 25.”

France, like the United Kingdom, has a uniquely close relationship with the US on intelligence and counterterrorism matters, including a program that embeds officers within each other’s operations to allow for the ability to plan face-to-face. And while this program isn’t expected to change, said the source, what remains unclear is how the US will approach many long-term relationships.

“France has had its own long term concerns about giving up military sovereignty to NATO as history has shown,” he said, referring to the decision by France in the 1960s to withdraw its troops from direct command of the alliance. “But obviously cooperation with the US on all of these international issues from a newly aggressive Russia to international terrorism to energy and resource security to climate change is critical to France and we know much less about this will work in the next administration than we usually would in this situation.”

“And there’s the issue of his — colorful personality,” the official said of the president-elect. “It’s bad enough to not have a firm grasp of what sort of advisors and officials he will appoint but his own statements call into question how much America’s allies will be dealing with a long standing national security establishment that is predictable or the whims of one unpredictable man.”

An advisor specializing in Syria for a key American ally who works in a coordination office in the Middle East with US military personnel said that the shock of the Trump victory had not settled in and that with the sheer number of unanswered questions about the approach, specifically to Syria, which ranged from uncertain new relationship with Russia, to the campaign promise to void the Iranian nuclear deal, to the reshuffling of priorities had left much of his office speechless.

“Oh fuck. I was talking to an American official this morning. He was like :O,” he said by messenger using an emoji. “Anyway, he was in shock. I think no one knows yet [what this means for Syria and Middle East policy]. Not even Trump [knows].”

“I reckon we'll see thinking emerge in a month or so,” he said. “Depending on how the DC world of advisors, think tankers etc react. Who knows, Trump might get annoyed at the lot of them and do his own random thing.”

Another factor that might affect alliances in the Middle East region and even worldwide is the nativist populism of the campaign that frequently employed anti-foreigner tropes about globalization, international trade and America’s international responsibilities, according to the advisor, who argued the perception of the incoming administration, fair or not, will likely hurt American credibility if the new administration takes a tone of an authoritarian strongman, which was an overt part of its campaign for office.

“And just like the Middle East, the U.K. and the US are now ruled by people who have the same level of policy sophistication as taxi drivers,” he said.