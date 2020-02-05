The strategy seems to be less about literal winning than, as is often the case in Trump world, the energy and appearance of winning. The other (also weird) caucus.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As chaos continued around the Democratic caucuses this week, something almost as weird was happening at the same time in Iowa: Dozens and dozens of Trump cabinet members, relatives, and supporters showed up in Des Moines.

First there was a big Trump rally, and then a press conference involving a host of Trump surrogates; then, dozens of those surrogates fanned out across the state to speak to Republican caucusgoers — because Trump is technically facing two primary challenges, and Republican caucuses were being held. The campaign’s decision to flaunt its dominance in Iowa, a safe red state where Trump did not face a serious challenge in the caucuses nor will he in the general election, is a highly unusual move for an incumbent president’s operation. The strategy seems to be less about literal winning than, as often the case in Trump world, the energy and appearance of winning; by camping out in Iowa, the Trump campaign was able to attract extra media attention in a week that normally would have been dominated by Democratic politics and reemphasize the president’s dominance of his own party. “We are at the starting line,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, told a caucus watch party the Trump campaign assembled in West Des Moines. “Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent,” he said in a statement released later that night, actually touting Trump’s victory over former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Illinois representative Joe Walsh, his two rivals for the nomination, both of whom are running skeletal protest campaigns. But of course Trump won. At caucuses attended by his surrogates, it was clear how deeply bonded his supporters are to him. At the Community Heights Alliance Church in Newton, a couple hundred people sat in the pews to listen to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior campaign adviser, national finance chair, and girlfriend of the president’s son Don Jr., make the case for Trump. “We have 80 of our best and brightest all across Iowa,” she said, before reading a letter from Trump. “It starts, ‘Iowa’ — unlike Joe Biden, he knows where we are.” Guilfoyle credited Trump with economic successes, and said he had “economically emancipated” American women. She framed the impeachment trial as a way for Democrats to “steal votes” from those who voted for Trump. “Sometimes I like to call him the honey badger, because no matter how much they come after him he stands tall and proud.” The crowd — several in MAGA hats — waved “Veterans for Trump” signs and applauded liberally. Neither the Welsh or Weld campaigns sent surrogates. Paulette Simons, 69, a retired receptionist, said she had decided to attend the caucus, even though its results were a foregone conclusion, because “I want him to stay president.” She said Trump’s support for anti-abortion policies, religious freedom, and school choice drove her. Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development, a popular figure among the evangelical Christian voters who comprise an important bloc of Iowa’s Republican electorate, also turned out for Trump, at a Lutheran church in Clive, a suburb of Des Moines. The assembled voters were clearly thrilled to see him, giving him a standing ovation on his way in and on his way out. One man, Bob Underberg, 77, was wearing a Ben Carson 2016 campaign T-shirt. Underberg and his wife Doralyn, 74, said they came out that night because Carson would be there but were going to caucus for Trump, “of course.” (“That’s a silly question,” Doralyn said.)

Rosie Gray / BuzzFeed News

Carson started by telling the voters that Trump often asks him, “'Ben, aren’t you glad that you didn’t win?' I have to admit, the answer to that is yes — because the way the poor man is treated 24/7, just criticism of everything,” Carson said. The entire room laughed, the warmth toward Carson palpable. Holding a piece of paper, Carson made a pitch for Trump’s reelection in his signature soft-spoken style: touting Trump’s first-term achievements, bashing the media, and warning against the Democrats’ “socialism.” “We're talking about socialism versus the system that made America the greatest nation in the world,” Carson said. “And this is what this the election is fundamentally about.” Carson quickly hustled out right after speaking. After Carson left, the caucus chair introduced Walsh’s representative, campaign official Ann Herberger, pronouncing her name “Hergerberger.” Herberger received a round of polite, if subdued, applause, and was careful to tell the voters that their campaign respected the voters and the process, and would respect the result. The pitch was undeniably lukewarm and seemed carefully calibrated to separate Walsh from other “never Trump” Republicans who are harsher toward the president. “Just because we tend to disagree on who the candidate is, doesn’t mean we don’t love our country and that we don’t love democracy and that I don’t love being a Republican,” Herberger said. “Doesn’t matter if we disagree or if we agree wholeheartedly, it takes Republicans to get things done.” “I’m not a Republican who didn’t believe that Donald Trump got duly elected,” Herberger said. “Absolutely he did. The people spoke, he is our president, and I respect him...My hope is you will consider Congressman Walsh, and whatever the outcome is tonight we will respect that.” No one in the room seemed at all enthusiastic about or even aware of the other Republicans running. But, actually, they’ve been campaigning — or, they did, a little, kind of. Weld, who announced his bid against Trump for the Republican nomination last April, arrived in Iowa on Saturday, two days before the caucuses. He stopped for dinner at Centro and ran into his old friends John Kerry and Chris Dodd, there to campaign for their old friend Joe Biden. Weld’s pitch, constructed around his identity as a centrist moderate, is seriously out of step with today’s Republican Party. And despite running for the Republican nomination, Weld would be happy to vote for a Democrat — if the nominee was someone like Mike Bloomberg or Joe Biden. He told BuzzFeed News he was “delighted” Bloomberg had entered the race — “I tried to persuade him last year to run as a Republican. He didn’t want to do that, at that point he was thinking about running as an independent.” Weld would “be happy with any of the centrist Democrats.” He would vote for Biden, who he’s also “known for a couple of decades,” in a “heartbeat.” The next day, as Kerry was caught in the lobby of the Renaissance Savery hotel musing about whether he would be “fucking deluded” to get into the Democratic race himself, Weld stopped by a few coffee shops in Des Moines to meet the patrons. Before going inside the Raygun store in Des Moines’s hip East Village, Weld gaggled with a handful of reporters as a few curious onlookers watched. Inside the store, Weld ambled around, peering at the T-shirts on the racks. He chose a red “Mahomes for President” T-shirt, a reference to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Buy something for your wife,” one of his aides urged. (He chose a T-shirt about “Midwestern Zodiac Signs.”) Nearby, Tony Cupp, 36, from Des Moines, stood wearing a Weld T-shirt. He’s supporting Weld because he “wanted an alternative to President Trump without crossing over." He added, "I think the governor is an outstanding alternative.” He said he would go out to caucus for Weld; he and his wife, Laura Cupp, 33, said they expected it to be pretty small. “I think a lot of people don’t even realize that there is a Republican caucus. I expect it to be a room with party officials and myself and my wife and not much else,” Cupp said. Hours later, Weld’s (and Trump’s) rival, Walsh, a former member of Congress from Illinois who was elected during the tea party wave of 2010 and later gained further notoriety as an unconstrained, and sometimes racist, online right-wing personality, was holding a campaign event about 30 minutes away. Walsh’s pitch has been different from Weld’s, focusing on portraying himself as the true conservative alternative to Trump. Walsh was speaking at Simpson College in Indianola, in a classroom filled with students.

Rosie Gray / BuzzFeed News