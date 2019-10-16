One Of Rudy Giuliani’s Indicted Associates Was Tweeting About Joe Biden And Ukraine Days After Trump’s Inauguration

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities outside the United Nations in New York on Sept. 24.

“i assume the day your son took his position in Ukraine was also a great moment?” Correia tweeted at Joe Biden on January 22, 2017, according to caches of his deleted Twitter account. “I have a feeling that chapter isn’t closed.” The tweet came days after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

David Correia, a Florida businessman who was arrested at JFK Airport on Wednesday as part of an investigation into associates of Rudy Giuliani, had spoken publicly as far back as January 2017 about Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Ukraine.

Correia, along with Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and Andrey Kukushin, was named in an indictment unsealed last week that alleges the four men committed fraud and circumvented campaign finance laws to funnel foreign money to a pro-Trump super PAC. All four men have now been arrested. Parnas and Fruman are known associates of Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer and Trump ally, and spent lavishly as they traveled the world hunting for information on Joe Biden, a potential presidential rival for Trump in the November 2020 election.

Parnas, Fruman, Kukushkin, and Correia “conspired to make political donations — funded by Foreign National-1 — to politicians and candidates for federal and State office to gain influence with candidates as to policies that would benefit a future business venture,” according to the indictment.

Correia has been associated with Parnas since at least 2012, the Miami Herald reported. His 2017 tweet offers a glimpse into how the Ukraine obsession that eventually consumed Giuliani was already bubbling in certain circles from the moment Trump became president.



Correia, 44, describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” on his LinkedIn and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is listed as co-founder, alongside Parnas, of Fraud Guarantee, a Boca Raton-based company that paid Giuliani $500,000.

Other cached pages from Correia’s Twitter show him retweeting John Solomon, the former Hill columnist who pushed much of the narrative that forms the basis for Giuliani’s baseless theory that Joe Biden fired a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company on whose board his son Hunter had a seat. No such investigation was active, but Hunter Biden admitted in an interview Tuesday that it was “poor judgement” to take on the role.

Other caches show him engaging with people trolling Giuliani on Twitter. In one tweet, he calls Giuliani “the greatest mayor and US attorney ever.”