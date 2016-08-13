Meet The Instagrammers Challenging How You See Congo

For much of the world, Congo — a central African country the size of Western Europe that was colonized by Belgium — is known primarily through the lens of violence, rape, and poverty. Over three decades of regional and local conflicts, economic exploitation, and subsequent diseases and hunger have killed and displaced millions of Congolese. Countless international aid organizations also spend millions of dollars a year there, often commissioning photos to justify their work and interventions. And tourism in the east, home to the breathtaking Virunga National Park, has dwindled in the face of fighting.