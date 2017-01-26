BuzzFeed News

14 Memes Mexicans Are Using To Deal With The Wall

"I'm not crying, a wall got in my eye."

By Mireya González

Mireya González

BuzzFeed Staff, Mexico

Posted on January 26, 2017, at 1:46 p.m. ET

1. As expected, The Simpsons predicted everything.

But they didn't do so well...

2. Some people have moved on to practical questions: "How much do builders get paid?" "How to build a wall?"

Twitter: @fher_rio

3. This meme suggests how to practice for the wall in a fun and educational way.

Twitter: @weyoyeyo

4. This one shows a receipt with an added "Trump wall donation."

Twitter: @Pedro_Paramx
5. "How to cross into the USA through the wall":

Twitter: @monch2_2

Why do we need wings if we have Papantla flyers?

6. Hey romantics, free idea: "I'm going to write our names on the wall"

Twitter: @RobertoOrona91

7. "Mr. Trump, we want the wall, but the one from 1830."

Twitter: @ericgiovanni127

8. This meme suggests it wasn't President Peña Nieto's fault — it was all just a big misunderstanding...

Twitter: @memocontalento

"Wait, you mean a physical barrier is a big wall? Let me know"

9. But, as always, he's reflecting deeply on the subject: "Could we make it out of drywall?"

Twitter: @jmpumarino

That should keep costs down.

10. The team of builders, apparently, is already staffed up — by Mexican politicians.

Twitter: @aldair_villav

That's President Peña Nieto, members of his team, other former Mexican presidents, and Mexico City's mayor.

11. "Donald Trump has authorized the construction of the wall; Secretary of Foreign Affairs Videgaray and Secretary of the Economy Guajardo will just show samples of different materials."

Twitter: @UzielChavz

12. This one shows the Mexican president giving Trump construction advice: "Put some extra-large broken beer bottles on top of your wall, that will give it a lot of security."

Twitter: @politicosmex

Hey — it's a sign of distinction between third-world walls and first-world walls.

13. One meme-maker channeled their frustration into this graphic image of cartoon genitalia and Trump's face.

Twitter: @EnriqueMorado

14. "Signature to construct the wall, the 'renegotiation' of NAFTA and Canada pulling out. The peso is falling, gas prices are going up, corruption... "

Twitter: @OfficePoetisa

This post was translated from Spanish.

