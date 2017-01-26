14 Memes Mexicans Are Using To Deal With The Wall
"I'm not crying, a wall got in my eye."
1. As expected, The Simpsons predicted everything.
2. Some people have moved on to practical questions: "How much do builders get paid?" "How to build a wall?"
3. This meme suggests how to practice for the wall in a fun and educational way.
4. This one shows a receipt with an added "Trump wall donation."
5. "How to cross into the USA through the wall":
6. Hey romantics, free idea: "I'm going to write our names on the wall"
7. "Mr. Trump, we want the wall, but the one from 1830."
8. This meme suggests it wasn't President Peña Nieto's fault — it was all just a big misunderstanding...
9. But, as always, he's reflecting deeply on the subject: "Could we make it out of drywall?"
10. The team of builders, apparently, is already staffed up — by Mexican politicians.
11. "Donald Trump has authorized the construction of the wall; Secretary of Foreign Affairs Videgaray and Secretary of the Economy Guajardo will just show samples of different materials."
12. This one shows the Mexican president giving Trump construction advice: "Put some extra-large broken beer bottles on top of your wall, that will give it a lot of security."
14. "Signature to construct the wall, the 'renegotiation' of NAFTA and Canada pulling out. The peso is falling, gas prices are going up, corruption... "
This post was translated from Spanish.
