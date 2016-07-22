BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Flowchart For People Who Get Defensive When Talking About Racism

reader

A Flowchart For People Who Get Defensive When Talking About Racism

If you've ever felt defensive or hurt when your non-white friends have talked about racism, this flowchart's for you.

By Mira Jacob

Headshot of Mira Jacob

Mira Jacob

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on July 22, 2016, at 1:35 p.m. ET

If you're having trouble reading the flowchart, rotate your phone.

Mira Jacob

***

Mira Jacob is the author of the critically acclaimed novel, The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Dancing, which was shortlisted for India’s Tata First Literature Award, honored by the Asian Pacific American Library Association, and named one of the best books of 2014 by Kirkus Reviews, the Boston Globe, Goodreads, Bustle, and The Millions. Her recent work has appeared in the New York Times Book Review, Vogue, Guernica, and The Scofield. She is currently drawing her graphic memoir, “GOOD TALK: Conversations I’m Still Confused About” (forthcoming from Dial Press).

  • Picture of Mira Jacob

    Mira Jacob is the author of the critically acclaimed novel, "The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Dancing." She is currently working on a graphic memoir called "Good Talk: Conversations I'm Still Confused About."

    Contact Mira Jacob at miraannajacob@gmail.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT