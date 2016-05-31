Woman Arrested For Firing Gun After Watching Fiancé Get Shot To Death

Ashley Harrison was charged with two felonies after she returned fire at an assailant who fatally shot her fiancé in Chicago.

Ashley Harrison was in a car with her 27-year-old fiancé in Chicago on Saturday when someone ran up to the window and shot him in head.



As the suspect fled the scene, Harrison, 26, grabbed a .357-Magnum handgun and fired several shots into the air, prosecutors say.

Harrison's fiancé and father of her two children, Gavin Whitmore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitmore is one of six people who died in Chicago this weekend as gun violence swept across the city. According to reports, at least 68 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend.

According to Harrison's family, the couple was en route to pick up an aunt and spend the holiday weekend with family when the shooting occurred.

Harrison was taken into custody and charged with two felonies — reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — and her bail was set at $250,000. At her bail hearing, the judge said that the shots "sounded like self defense."



Her sister, Tiffany Scott, wrote that her family posted the bond and that she is being held on house arrest. The family has also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her defense.



“While we as a family are grateful to have her home to comfort her, the case has not been dropped,” Scott wrote.

No suspect has been arrested in the shooting of Whitmore. Prosecutors, however, said a surveillance camera captured footage of the incident.