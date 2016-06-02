Victim's Father Dives At Convicted Serial Killer During Sentencing

The father of one of Michael Madison's victims took a leaping lunge at the serial killer during his sentencing.

Chilling courtroom video shows the father of one of the three victims of Michael Madison lunging at the convicted serial killer during sentencing at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Cleveland on Thursday.

When Van Terry, father of 18-year-old Shirellda Terry, Madison's third victim, got up to give a statement in court, he said, "I guess we are supposed to find it in our hearts to forgive this clown...who has taken my child." Then he turned around, glared at Madison, and took a running start and jumped on his daughter's killer.

Madison was sentenced to death for the aggravated murder and kidnapping of Terry, 38-year-old Angela Deskins, 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley.