Transgender Woman Raped Inside Bathroom At Historic Gay Bar

The NYPD is investigating the alleged attack in Greenwich Village's Stonewall Inn.





A transgender woman reported to police that she was raped inside the bathroom at the historic New York City gay bar Stonewall Inn on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old victim told police she entered the bar's single occupancy unisex bathroom when a man claiming he needed to wash his hands walked in behind her. He then allegedly groped and raped her, before fleeing the scene.

The victim left the Christopher Street bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood and returned an hour later, according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim then called 911 and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The NYPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the department’s sixth precinct is investigating the incident and that no arrests had been made.

NYPD described the suspect as 5'10", 250-pounds with a goatee, wearing a gray suit.