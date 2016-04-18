This Man Was Freed After 10 Years in Prison Because Police Lied About A Camera

Chicago police testified there was no surveillance camera in the alley where they arrested Jermaine Walker — but there was. After 10 years in prison, Walker was set free. UPDATE: The Circuit Court of Cook County has granted Walker's certificate of innocence.

Jermaine Walker was released from prison in late March. The judge called his conviction "outrageous," "disturbing," "unsettling," and "a severe injustice" after his lawyer found proof that there was, in fact, a surveillance camera in the alley during his 2006 altercation with three Chicago police officers.

A Chicago man imprisoned for 10 years on drug charges has been freed after police officers and a state’s attorney investigator lied under oath and said there was no surveillance camera in the alley where they arrested him — even though there was.

What’s more is that while the camera did exist, it was revealed in witness testimony last month that it streamed only live video to security guards, and didn’t record what it captured.

All statements about the case in this article come from testimony and records filed in Illinois state courts — some of which are here — unless otherwise noted.

On Feb. 21, 2006, around 8:30 p.m., three Chicago police officers — Eric Reyes, Sebastian Flatley, and Sergeant Michael White — were driving around North Sheridan Road when someone flagged them down and told them that there were drug deals going on in the neighborhood, and that they should be on the lookout for a white Oldsmobile.

After 20 minutes, the officers saw a car that fit the description pulled over on the side of road. A man was leaning on the passenger side and appeared to be talking to one of the two men in the car. The man on the street, Dewey Brown, gestured to the driver to pull around the corner into an alley. The police followed and pulled up behind the Oldsmobile between the Lawrence Houses and the J.J. Peppers store.

When the officers got out of their Crown Victoria, Brown took off. Flatley chased him while Reyes and White confronted the two men in the Oldsmobile: Walker, the driver, and his brother, Russell.

Reyes later testified that as he was walking up to the car’s driver’s side, Walker tossed a golf ball–sized baggy of crack cocaine out the window. (Walker maintains police planted drugs on him.)

Walker initially refused to get out of the car. When he did, he said Reyes punched him in the stomach. The officers threw Walker to the ground and began beating him, he said. Walker, who knew there was a security camera mounted on the wall of the Lawrence Houses, told them, “What you guys are doing is wrong ... look you are on camera and I am going to sue you for brutality.”

Police arrested Walker, and Flatley later testified that when he searched Walker he found more crack cocaine. Walker was charged with dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. He chose to represent himself.

At trial, the security camera became the central issue of the case.

Reyes and Flatley testified that there was no security camera in the alley. Their testimony was backed up by a Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office investigator Thomas Finnelly.

Finnelly, who was a Chicago police officer before retiring and joining the state’s attorney’s office, took photos of the scene. He testified that he visited the alley twice and never saw a security camera on the Lawrence Houses. His photos of the alley were shown at trial and didn’t depict a camera.

Walker argued that Finnelly’s photos showed an incomplete picture of the alley. He said that several of photos showed the building across from the Lawrence Houses, the J.J. Peppers, and said the photos of the Lawrence Houses were zoomed in, hiding the area where the camera was located. He petitioned the court to appoint him his own investigator, but was denied.

In her closing argument, the prosecutor for the state railed against Walker’s claim that a camera existed in the alley.

“There was a camera somewhere in the alley? Ladies and gentlemen, there is absolutely no evidence of that. Witness after witness after witness took that stand and told you there is no camera. You have pictures of the alley, including close-ups that show you there is no camera,” she told the jury. “If there was a camera, do you think this defendant and his brother would be stupid enough to deal drugs in front of it? Come on. Don’t you think that they would pick another alley? Get real. The police officers planting drugs. That’s the most baffling of all.”