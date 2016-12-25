The Obamas Successfully Beat A Live Action Escape Game On Vacation

Sounds like Malia was the MVP and they broke out with 12 seconds to spare.

President Obama enjoys shave ice with his daughter Malia at the Island Snow parlor in Kailua, Hawaii, on December 24, 2016.

President Obama and his daughters showed up unannounced at Breakout Waikiki, a live action escape room site, during their Hawaii vacation — one year after the attraction tweeted at POTUS challenging him to try his hand at the game.

Hey @POTUS, if you think running a country is hard, try breaking out of one of our rooms! #WambachDidIt #BringMichelle #ShesYourOnlyHope

"To be totally honest, we didn't know that they were coming. It was 100% unexpected. They booked under a different name,” MacGregor Greenlee, general manager, told BuzzFeed News. “An hour earlier, Secret Service showed up."



Greenlee says that the Obamas were able to successfully break out of Mission Manoa, which he says is “one of our harder rooms.”

According to White House pool reports, Obama spent about an hour and half inside of Breakout Waikiki, but only had an hour to complete the game. According to Greenlee, they beat the game just in time.

“They were yelling screaming having a blast. They broke out with 12 seconds left,” Greenlee says.

“Abby Wambach and Sydney Laroux broke out with about a minute left,” he added, in reference to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Players who took on the same escape room last year. “Technically, they beat POTUS.”