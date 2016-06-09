Teenage Victim Shares Poem About Alleged Hanger Rape At High School

"But what society doesn’t know is that a kicked in hanger can bruise and penetrate the heart."

The victim of an alleged sexual assault by three high school football teammates in Idaho penned a poem about the incident. The 18-year-old, who has a mental disability, wrote "the World is not used to people like me."

The 18-year-old and his lawyer sent the poem to BuzzFeed News. It references the alleged October 2015 assault in the Dietrich High School locker room after football practice.

Three white teenagers are charged with attacking the victim, who is black, shoving a coat hanger into his anus, and kicking it several times.

BuzzFeed News is not to naming the victim because the alleged sexual assault occurred when he was a minor.