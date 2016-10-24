Oklahoma Fugitive Who Posted Facebook Videos Dies In Shootout With Police

“This is more intense than what I thought it was going to be,” said Michael Vance, who is suspected of shooting two cops Sunday with an AK-47, in his Facebook Live video posted while on the run.

A week-long manhunt is finally over for a suspect, who shot two police officers, killed his aunt and uncle inside their Oklahoma home, and posted two Facebook Live videos while on the run, after he was killed in a police shootout on Sunday. He is also suspected of shooting a store clerk on Monday.

A cop was injured during the shootout Sunday night and was rushed to the hospital with non-threatening injuries. KOCO-TV identified the injured officer as Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander.

“The manhunt is over,” wrote Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth on Facebook. “Unfortunately one officer was shot and he is one of my best friends.”

Michael Vance, 38, posted footage to Facebook of an AK-47 assault rifle, the gun believed to be used in the shootings one week ago, the Oklahoma County sheriff’s office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



Vance was most spotted Monday in Oklahoma about 30 miles from the Texas border, police said.



Police said they believe that Vance also had a disease that he may have been trying to spread while on the loose.



"We have been informed he has a communicable disease and may try to spread it to others. That’s about all we know right now," Oklahoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Opgrande told BuzzFeed News.

Vance was released from Lincoln County jail after being arrested in July and accused of child sexual assault. His next court hearing in the case was scheduled for November 7.



The Oklahoma County sheriff's office provided an arrest affidavit to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday detailing the mayhem that ensued on Sunday and Monday.

At around 6:30 pm Sunday, Vance shot two Wellston, Oklahoma police officers who were responding to a call of a disturbance, authorities said. Both officers suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Vance then allegedly fled the scene in a Wellston police department car. Another man with him, identified as Tony Heavner, was taken into custody at the scene.