Senate Fails To Pass Gun Control Measures Inspired By Orlando Shooting

Four new gun control proposals made in the wake of the Orlando mass shooting failed to make it past the Senate on Monday.

Four new gun control measures proposed in the wake of a 14-hour Senate filibuster failed on Monday.

The proposals, including to expand background checks and put new limits on gun buyers who are on the so-called "no-fly list," were rejected one week after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history in Orlando, Florida, where gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people.

Before the vote, Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut who pushed heavily for new gun restrictions, addressed the floor.

“This body was going to ignore what happened in Orlando last week. We were going to pretend like it didn’t happen,” he said, playing up the significance of his coalition’s holding of the Senate floor last week to force a vote on the gun control issue.

While getting any legislation through had been considered a long shot, “we are at least going to get to see where people stand," Murphy added.

Murphy also called out his Republican colleagues Sens. Chuck Grassley and John Cornyn, describing their proposals as “just shields...for members who don’t want to stand up and do the right thing.”

Grassley’s proposal would have increased funds to the federal background check system, but not expand them to include all gun purchases. Cornyn’s proposal would give the Justice Department 72 hours to seek a court order delaying the sale of a gun to someone on the "no-fly list." Both failed on a vote of 53 to 47, failing to get the 60 needed to pass.

Murphy's proposal to expand background checks by also requiring them at gun shows failed four votes shy of 60.

Finally, a proposal by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to block gun sales to people on the "no-fly list" suspected of being engaged in or planning a terrorist act — endorsed by the Justice Department after last week’s filibuster — failed on a vote of 47 in favor to 53 against.