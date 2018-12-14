Sandy Hook Elementary Was Evacuated After A Threat On The Sixth Anniversary Of The Shooting Massacre

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated and students were sent home for the day as local police investigated a reported possible bomb threat on Friday morning, the six-year anniversary at the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Police told local television station WFSB-TV that an unspecified threat was made around 9 a.m. and was not deemed credible.

Another local media outlet, FOX 61, reported that police confirmed that it was a bomb threat.

Local activist group Newtown Action Alliance confirmed on social media that the school had been evacuated.

“Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary,” the group posted on Facebook and Twitter.