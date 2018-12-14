Sandy Hook Elementary Was Evacuated After A Threat On The Sixth Anniversary Of The Shooting Massacre
Police told local media that the threat has not been deemed credible. The school was reportedly closed for the day.
Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated and students were sent home for the day as local police investigated a reported possible bomb threat on Friday morning, the six-year anniversary at the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Police told local television station WFSB-TV that an unspecified threat was made around 9 a.m. and was not deemed credible.
Another local media outlet, FOX 61, reported that police confirmed that it was a bomb threat.
Local activist group Newtown Action Alliance confirmed on social media that the school had been evacuated.
“Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary,” the group posted on Facebook and Twitter.
Police told local media that the threat is not connected to the widespread bomb threats made across the country this week via email.
The evacuation at Sandy Hook comes six years to the day after a gunman entered the elementary school and killed 20 children and six adults.
"My heart is breaking," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter about the evacuation.
